Tyra Banks Praises 'Perfect Choice' Julianne Hough as 'Dancing with the Stars' Replacement: 'A Family Affair'

Tyra Banks just gave her stamp of approval to Dancing with the Stars replacement Julianne Hough.

Banks acknowledged that "the businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels" for the co-hosting gig.

"She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," the supermodel, 49, told Us Weekly. "It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom, which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise."

"She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it," she added.

Banks, who hosted the show for three seasons, announced her departure on March 16, saying, "I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes."

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom," she continued.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Banks continued, "I'm an entrepreneur at heart. ... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

ABC announced Hough's return to the series days later, revealing she'd take over Banks's former role for season 32. She will co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, and her older brother will remain at the judge's table with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Hough started as a dancer on the DWTS live tour before joining the series as a professional dancer from 2007 to 2009. She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021.

"What an incredible journey it has been to literally grow up with all of you in the ballroom and at home," she wrote on Instagram alongside several red heart emojis. "September can't come soon enough."

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere this fall on Disney+.