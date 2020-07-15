Tyra Banks Named the New Host and Executive Producer of Dancing with the Stars

The announcement of Banks as the new host of the reality competition series comes just one day after it was revealed host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be stepping away from the show

Tyra Banks has entered the ballroom.

Just one day after it was announced that host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be parting ways with Dancing with the Stars, ABC revealed Tuesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE that the supermodel and business would be taking over the reigns as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.

"I’ve been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

General Manager of BBC Studios' LA Productions Valerie Bruce added, "Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us. We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family."

ABC and BBC Studios previously announced Bergeron and Andrews' departures from the show on Monday, saying in a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron, 65, has hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005. Andrews, 42, joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

Image zoom Tyra Banks UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - DECEMBER 09: Model Tyra Banks attends the Q&A for NBC's " The New Celebrity Apprentice" at the NBC Universal Lot on December 9, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Bergeron initially announced his exit on social media, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me."

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he continued. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

Andrews in turn broke her silence about her exit from the series, writing on Instagram, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges."

"I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels," she added.

In addition to her new hosting tenure on DWTS, Banks was previously a co-host of America's Got Talent on the show's 12th season, the host of The Tyra Banks Show and was the creator of America's Next Top Model.