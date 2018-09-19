Get ready, Life-Size fans because Casey and Eve are officially reuniting (in some capacity!)

On Tuesday, Tyra Banks revealed that while Lindsay Lohan won’t be reprising her role as Casey Stuart due to scheduling conflicts, Lohan will be making an appearance in the sequel.

“She has this new TV show on MTV about this club so she couldn’t make it, which was sad,” Banks, 44, told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way. We’ll see where that ends up.”

“I actually think we are going to surpass expectations because [for] me as a producer and actor in it, it surpassed my own expectations,” Banks explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

A representative for Lohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Life-Size, which premiered in 2000 on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney, starred a then up-and-coming Lohan as a young girl who accidentally brings her quintessential fashion doll — played by Banks — to life.

Everett Collection

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Will Not Star in Life-Size 2 with Tyra Banks Because of Scheduling Conflicts

In July, the America’s Next Top Model host announced that she would be returning for the sequel, alongside Francia Raísa, the Grown-ish actress who notably donated her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez.

“Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2,” Banks wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of her and Raísa. “It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tyra Banks Is Replacing Nick Cannon as the New Host of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Life-Size 2 will follow Grace Manning (Raísa) as the “confident and funny” CEO of her mother’s company Marathon Toys (who are known for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll). Though she holds the power position, Raísa is “a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis” whose “wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet” — something Eve will surely help fix.

Joining the cast is Gavin Stenhouse as Grace’s love interest, Calum; Shanica Knowles and Hank Chen as Grace’s BFFs Tahlia and Brendan; and Alison Fernandez as Lex, Grace’s young next-door neighbor.

RELATED ARTICLE: Tyra Banks and Francia Raísa Team Up for Life-Size 2 — But Where’s Lindsay Lohan?

Along with starring and executive-producing the film, Banks will also be singing Life-Size 2‘s theme song, which she did for the first film. In March, the America’s Got Talent host told Entertainment Weekly that the new song will stray from a “nursery school rhyme” and sound “a lot more current” than the original.

“I am going to dust off my retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2,” Banks explained. “I’d love to find a top producer that everybody knows, like a household name, to do the music. And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice. … Those words [“be a star”] will be in there some way, but it’ll sound totally new. … We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”

Life-Size 2 is expected to premiere during Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas in December.