Tyra Banks Leaving America's Got Talent: Report

Tyra Banks is reportedly exiting America’s Got Talent.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, the America’s Next Top Model creator, who has hosted the NBC talent competition show since 2017, will be leaving the gig to focus on producing TV and movies.

Reps for Banks and AGT did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Banks recently hinted that she might be leaving AGT to focus on a “massive project.”

“I don’t know [if I’ll be coming back],” she told Access in November. “I think I had a really nice run with AGT. I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life-Size — I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”

While she wouldn’t tease too many details about the secret project, she did reveal it was “something that has never been done before.”

“It is so massive. It’s really making me look at everything that I’m doing and saying, ‘What can I peel off? What can I not do? What can I truly focus on?’ ” she said. “It’s coming out in the fall of next year.

According to Page Six, Banks has received a number of offers since the success of Life-Size 2, the sequel to her 2000 film with Lindsay Lohan that premiered on Freeform earlier this month.

In addition to starring, Banks also executive produced the TV movie.