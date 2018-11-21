Tyra Banks and More Freeform Stars Give Advice on How to Survive the Holidays: 'Get Over It!'

The holidays are a time for love, joy, food — and dealing with family members.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal what advice the stars of Freeform’s favorite holiday films have when it comes to making it through the holiday season with your sanity intact.

“Put it aside, everyone is coming together,” No Sleep ‘Til Christmas star Sheryl Lee Ralph says of dealing with any family drama. “We come together to put our best selves forward for the rest of the year. Celebrate together as a family — get over it.”

And if that doesn’t work, Life-Size 2 star Tyra Banks says it’s best to separate bickering family members as much as possible.

“I suggest a Christmas Eve dinner and a Christmas day lunch,” she suggests.

When it comes to houseguests, the stars all agree that two to three days is the ideal time limit.

“I think Benjamin Franklin said it best about having house guests, ‘Like fish, they start to smell after three days,’ ” says Charles Michael Davis from No Sleep ‘Til Christmas.

“48-72 hours, you get enough quality time in,” adds The Truth About Christmas actor Damon Dayoub. “Then let’s go back to our regular lives.”

But No Sleep ‘Til Christmas costars and real-life couple Odette and Dave Annable say no amount of time is long enough — mainly because they’re afraid their own relatives might watch the featurette.

“Everybody is invited, always,” says Odette as Dave adds, “For as long as they’d like.”

Earlier this month, Freeform announced that it increased its Christmas marathon from 25 days to two full months. Christmas films began airing Nov. 1 and will continue through Christmas Day.