Tyra Banks is taking over as the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Tuesday

Tyra Banks Says She's 'Excited' to Be 'Breaking Doors Down' as the First Black Female DWTS Host

Tyra Banks is continuing to break barriers for Black women in entertainment — this time on the dance floor.

On Wednesday, Banks appeared on Good Morning America for her first interview since being announced as the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars, where she shared her excitement for taking on the major role.

ABC revealed Tuesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE that the supermodel and businesswoman would be taking over the reality show reins from longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews.

"I am excited about hosting and executive producing — getting in there, live TV, you never know what happens on live TV," she said on the morning show.

Banks' new gig marks the first time the show has brought on a Black female host. She is also the series' first solo host.

"I like breaking these doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you," Banks explained.

The supermodel has been knocking down barriers since her early career. Banks was the first Black model on both the cover of Victoria's Secret catalog and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

She was also the first female model to cover GQ.

"I’m used to the model [firsts], but today’s the first time I’m hearing this first Dancing with the Stars black woman, I never even thought of that," Banks admitted.

The 46-year-old went on to share what fans can expect in the upcoming season of DWTS.

"Let’s just keep this real, it’s gonna be so next level," she revealed. "We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it to the next level, but still keeping the stuff America loves."

"But you need to get ready because it’s gonna be different," she added with a smile.

Banks also teased that she expects to see "smizing" in the ballroom next season.

"I think there's something like a whip and smize ... we need to see who is going to be able to whip and size," she laughed.

ABC and BBC Studios previously announced Bergeron and Andrews' departures from the show on Monday, saying in a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron, 65, has hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005. Andrews, 42, joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

In addition to Banks' new hosting tenure on DWTS, the television personality was previously a co-host of America's Got Talent on the show's 12th season, the host of The Tyra Banks Show and was the creator of America's Next Top Model.