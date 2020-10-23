Tyra Banks Denies Banning Housewives from DWTS After Bethenny Frankel Callout

Bethenny Frankel later deleted her tweet that read, in part, "Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC"

Tyra Banks is responding to claims that she is against having cast members from the Real Housewives franchise on Dancing with the Stars.

"She's a huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first," Rose added in her Thursday statement to the outlet. "As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the 'Housewives'? She has nothing to do with casting."

She went on to say that Banks, 46, "loves Andy [Cohen]" and has "been on Watch What Happens Live several times. Furthermore, Rose claims that the America's Next Top Model alum "just tried to get one of her really good friends on the Housewives! She watches the shows. She loves them."

Frankel's original tweet, which was quickly deleted after being posted Thursday morning, read, "Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade."

"I'm also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra," concluded the Skinnygirl mogul, 49.

Frankel posted a follow-up tweet explaining why she took the original one down, saying it was because she "really like(s) & [has] a great relationship with [producer Deena Katz] from #DWTS."

She also invited Banks to come on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast: "She is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way."

Banks replaced hosts Tom Bergeron (who had been on the show for 15 years) and Erin Andrews (who joined in 2014) on the current season of DWTS. Speaking to reporters on Sept. 30 during Day 2 of ABC's virtual fall press day, executive producer Andrew Llinares said the ABC series changeup is "all about evolution."

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," Llinares said, per Entertainment Tonight. "So I think changing that host is all about evolution."