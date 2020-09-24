Tyra Banks replaced former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for season 29 of the popular competition dancing show

Tyra Banks Addresses DWTS Criticism, Says Her Hosting 'Wasn't Perfect' But 'I Kept Going'

Tyra Banks isn't letting the haters get her down!

On Tuesday night, the new Dancing with the Stars host shared a video on TikTok, responding to the criticism she's received for her hosting following Monday night's episode.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," the TV host said in the video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks, 46, then compared her situation to that of DWTS contestant Skai Jackson, who reportedly made a misstep during her samba with partner Alan Bersten, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Banks said. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going."

"Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going," Banks concluded.

The former America's Next Top Model host has faced criticism for her performance on DWTS since the start fo the show, with many fans particularly upset that she replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron and his former co-host, Erin Andrews.

ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series in July, just one day after announcing Bergeron, 65, and Andrews, 42, would be parting ways with DWTS.

In September, Banks told PEOPLE she knew she was taking on a lot of responsibility by joining the popular reality dancing competition.

"Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," Banks told PEOPLE. "I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."

"I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them," she added. "We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!"

She also noted that she had "serious shoes to fill" in replacing Bergeron.