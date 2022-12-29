Entertainment TV Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 29, 2022 12:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed. Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." 9-1-1 Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18: He Had 'a Bright Future' Tyler Sanders/Instagram Celebrities Who've Died in 2022 Sanders was a rising actor who had earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in Just Add Magic, which aired on Prime Video from 2015 to 2019. He also appeared in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead. Tyler Sanders/Instagram Before his death, Sanders shared peeks into his teenage life off screen, including a white water rafting trip, a day at Coachella, skydiving and his fitness journey. His last post was a set of full-body photos of Sanders in a suit captioned "Styling." TMZ was first to report the coroner's findings and Sanders' cause of death.