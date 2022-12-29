Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders

Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June

By
Published on December 29, 2022 12:48 PM

Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed.

Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident

Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Cause of Death Revealed as Fentynal
Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Sanders was a rising actor who had earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in Just Add Magic, which aired on Prime Video from 2015 to 2019. He also appeared in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead.

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Cause of Death Revealed as Fentynal
Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Before his death, Sanders shared peeks into his teenage life off screen, including a white water rafting trip, a day at Coachella, skydiving and his fitness journey. His last post was a set of full-body photos of Sanders in a suit captioned "Styling."

TMZ was first to report the coroner's findings and Sanders' cause of death.

