“I got sober in quarantine just to break some bad habits that I’ve had since I was a kid,” he shared

Tyler Posey Says He Is No Longer Sober and Opens Up About Coming Out as Sexually Fluid on OnlyFans

Tyler Posey had some major life changes in 2020.

The Teen Wolf alum, 29, came out as sexually fluid on adult social media platform OnlyFans, got sober from weed and alcohol and then decided to not continue with his sobriety, the actor revealed.

"I felt like since I was about 14 years old, I've stunted my mental growth from just not dealing with anything and dealing with it with weed or drugs or booze," Posey said on Tuesday's Just for Variety podcast episode. "The time that I was sober, I felt like it kick-started me growing up and sped up the process of me growing up and dealing with the stuff that I haven't been dealing with forever."

He continued, "I was full on sober for about five months and just really trying to take care of myself and was meditating every day and praying, not to anything religious, just a higher power and just feeling like something bigger than me in the world."

"I'm not completely sober anymore. It's definitely not anywhere near where I was," the Truth or Dare actor said of his substance use. "I learned a lot about myself."

Posey first opened up about his sobriety during an Oct. 15 appearance on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show.

"I'm sober now," he said. "I kind of fell out with everybody that I love and that I know," he explained. "I became kind of a recluse. But now, I f------, I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really, really good."

That same month, Posey came out as sexually fluid on OnlyFans.

"I did this live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: 'Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?'" Posey recalled on the Just for Variety podcast. "And I was just being honest about it, because no one's ever asked me before."

He later revealed, "It was just a split-second decision… I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn't feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff."

Posey had a positive reaction from fans, but also from his dad whom he'd never discussed his sexuality with.

"He called me saying, 'Hey, buddy. Just making sure you're okay. I don't want you to get overwhelmed or stressed out,'" he recalled on the podcast.

"He was totally cool about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, man. I just didn't want to hold myself back, and I had an interest in trying new things,' and he was like, 'Okay, well, I understand that.'"