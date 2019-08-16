Tyler Posey Brings 2 Beers to His Late Mother's Grave in Honor of Her 60th Birthday

Image zoom Tyler Posey Tyler Posey Instagram

Tyler Posey is honoring his late mother on what would’ve been her milestone 60th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Teen Wolf actor, 27, shared a photo of himself sitting in the grass beside his mother Cyndi’s grave.

Tyler, who held a Corona beer in his hand, also sweetly brought along another bottle for his late mom and positioned it between the two bouquets near her tombstone.

“Happy birthday mama! I love you! Big 60,” he captioned the somber Instagram shot. “Corona was extra delicious today.”

“Big love to @itsbretjames and @sophiatali 🙂 I love you guys,” Tyler added, giving a shout-out to his friend Bret James and girlfriend Sophia Taylor Ali.

Cyndi Garcia Posey died at age 55 in December 2014 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, Tyler said he and his family struggled for a long time to cope with her loss.

“When my mom passed, it hit us hard,” he said of Cyndi, who had homeschooled him and served as his business manager when he was a child star filming movies like Maid in Manhattan.

“She was my best friend,” Tyler continued, adding that losing his mother led him to lose “my sense of family.”

“She was the glue that held our family together,” he explained.

Suffering through the loss also led the Teen Wolf star to a struggle with depression.

“Whenever I have too much downtime, I start to get sad,” he revealed.

After spending a long time in a “dark place” following Cyndi’s death, which came just months after Tyler ended his engagement to his childhood sweetheart, the actor dove head-first into work — a decision that he said ultimately saved him.

Besides acting, hosting, and dabbling in music, Posey became a producer at the beginning Teen Wolf‘s fifth season and directed an episode during season 6.

Since then, Tyler has also starred in Jane the Virgin, Elena of Avalor, Sherwood, Now Apocalypse and Scream: The TV Series.

“Keeping busy keeps me sane,” he told PEOPLE. “I want to put everything in my career.”

Though the year he lost his mom was devastating, Posey said he was able to find the silver lining.

“[This past year] has really changed me,” he said. “But I like who I’ve become. I’m growing every single day. After everything I’ve been through, I’ve realized I can do anything I put my mind to. And I want to do it all.”

Part of that silver lining included finding happiness in his personal life when he started dating 23-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress, Ali, in 2017.

“I’ve found someone worth it,” Tyler wrote in an Instagram post in January 2018. “This is to soph and everyone in my life, I love you all so much. F— yeah 🤘🏻”