Tyler Perry Plans to Resume Production on 2 Shows in July with Coronavirus Precautions

Tyler Perry is ready to get back to work.

Perry plans to resume production on two of his hit BET series, The Oval and Sistas, at his Atlanta studios on July 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Precautions will be put in place for cast and crew members in order to make set as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both The Oval and Sistas were renewed by BET for their second season and were ranked among the top for the network.

Should filming begin, the two shows would be among the first to resume production since the coronavirus delayed work on all television and film projects earlier this year.

Perry writes, directs and executive produces both shows.

According to THR, Perry will provide private travel accommodations for the cast to ensure a safe arrival in Atlanta. While most crew members are local, everyone involved in production will be housed at the studio throughout the duration of filming. Everyone will also reportedly be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and several times after they leave.

He had outlined his plans to Deadline last month, explaining that unlike other productions, his shows shoot at his 330-acre studio, on land that used to house a military complex.

"It takes me 2 1/2 weeks to shoot a season of 22 episodes, and all of my shows are shot on the lot — we never leave the lot for anything anyway. So everything is already there,” he said. "This is the ideal place for this horrific situation we are in, in a sense that we can bring in the crew, test everyone, test the actors as they got there."

The land includes 19 historic homes (one used to belong to Frankin D. Roosevelt, according to Deadline) and 10-20 functional residences used for filming.

"We have the capacity to house about 90 people as of today,” Perry said in April. “We have enough of those to house all of the cast and some of the crew. What we are also doing is bringing in portable hotels to house the rest of the crew.”

Despite continuing stay-at-home orders across the country, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened many businesses on April 24.

Perry has been outspoken about the importance of taking the viral illness seriously. In April, he revealed that his longtime hairdresser, Charles Gregory, who worked with his production company for years, died after contracting coronavirus.

He has also been actively giving back to his community. He recently surprised elderly shoppers across two states by covering the cost of their groceries, PEOPLE exclusively learned.

The TV and movie mogul, 50, paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source told PEOPLE.