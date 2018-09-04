Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens a Job After He's Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's

Geoffrey Owens could be making a return to TV after quitting his job at Trader Joes.

Last week, the Daily Mail and Fox News published photos — snapped by a shopper — of The Cosby Show alum bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Owens, who worked at the grocery store for 15 months, first took the job because he wanted “flexibility” in order to stay in the entertainment business; he’s since quit over all the attention.

But his unemployment period might not be for too long. On Tuesday, filmmaker Tyler Perry offered Owens, 57, a job on an OWN drama.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” Perry tweeted.

“I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs,” he continued. “The measure of a true artist.”

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985-92, said he was “really devastated” at first after the photos came out — until celebrities and fans alike jumped to his defense on social media.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

“It’s really overwhelming, in a good way,” he continued. “I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden … it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.”

Owens added that there’s been “all kinds of interest” in the past few days, but he “wouldn’t feel comfortable getting acting jobs from this event.”

“I wouldn’t mind getting auditions … but I wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone giving me a job because this happened,” he said. “I want to get a job because I’m the right person for that job.”