Tyler Oakley Calls Out James Charles and Nikita Dragun for 'Partying in Large Groups' amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Tyler Oakley tweeted that "they'll likely come into contact with many vulnerable people who DO take precautions" amid the ongoing pandemic

Tyler Oakley is not happy with how some of his fellow influencers have been behaving amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The YouTube star, 31, called out fellow internet personalities James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Tana Mongeau and more in a series of tweets on Wednesday, claiming that they have been "partying in large groups" despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions in California.

"if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them," he wrote on Twitter.

Oakley then tagged several popular influencers — including TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio — in a follow-up message, writing, "hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups - please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic."

Oakley later explained in a reply to a fan that he was "not trying to drag them" in mentioning specific people, but rather hoping that "they feel encouraged to take everything a bit more seriously."

"getting through a pandemic takes teamwork. & people look to them for guidance!" he tweeted.

"they'll likely come into contact with many vulnerable people who DO take precautions, the last thing i want to happen is for those people to be impacted by their irresponsible behavior," Oakley wrote in another reply.

The Psychobabble podcast host added, "i want them to stay healthy, i want their people to stay healthy, i want vulnerable people they may come into contact with to stay healthy... they just need a reminder that they have the added responsibility of being role models during a crucial moment in our country."

While Oakley did not mention which specific party, his tweets come after a massive birthday party thrown for TikTok star Larray — born Larri Merritt — on Tuesday.

In a video montage shared on Dragun's Instagram, the beauty influencer can be seen dancing closely with Larray at a Hello Kitty-themed bash while surrounded by a group of partygoers. No one in the footage appeared to be wearing a mask or standing six feet apart from one another.

Dragun called the event "the most insane surprise party ever" in the caption, writing to Larray, "i had to go all out for u and something tells me u had a good time."

Larray later responded to Oakley's tweets, writing on Twitter, "i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love."

Representatives for Charles, Mongeau and the D'Amelio sisters did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for Dragun declined to comment.

Oakley previously called out fellow YouTuber Jake Paul when the 23-year-old threw a large gathering at his Southern California home earlier this month, tweeting in response to a video taken from the bash, "f— you, @jakepaul."

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub also condemned Paul for violating COVID-19 restrictions, telling FOX 11 that she was "outraged" and that her office received several complaints about the party.

"It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video," she said.

"They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub added. "It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed ... We all have to do our part."

As of Thursday, there are have been at least 4,040,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 144,000 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.