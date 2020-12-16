Tyler Oakley Announces He's Taking an Indefinite Break from YouTube After 13 Years: 'See Ya Later'

"I do not have an end in sight for when I will be back," said Tyler Oakley

After 13 years of making YouTube videos, Tyler Oakley is taking a break from the platform.

On Tuesday, Oakley, 31, announced in a video titled "See ya later" that he would be stepping away from YouTube for an undetermined amount of time.

"I'm making this video today to let you all know I have been making videos and uploading them every single Tuesday at noon for years and years and years and years and years," he said. "If you have been watching since I have been in college, I was 18 when I started and I am now 31. So you can go back and find any single week of my life between those two dates and see what I was up to."

"I've never really taken a break," he explained, adding, "and it is now time for me to take a break."

Oakley, who uploaded his first video "Raindrops" on Oct. 1, 2007 and has amassed 7 million subscribers, went on to say that he will be "working on some stuff that I have always wanted to do."

As for how long the break will be?

"I do not have an end in sight for when I will be back, so I think the best thing for you to do is to click the little subscribe button and make sure you push the little bell next to the subscribe button. That will alert you when I upload a brand new video, because before you could rely on me every Tuesday at noon."

While taking time away from his channel, Oakley said that he is "going to be focusing on some other stuff" that he's "really excited about" and that he's really "ready to develop out." He admitted that he's not "felt a fun, new, little thing in a long, long time, so I'm gonna try some fun, new, little things."

Though the length of his break is unknown, Oakley confirmed that he is "in no way leaving YouTube forever."

Image zoom Tyler Oakley | Credit: Tyler Oakley/YouTube

"I will be back at some point," he said. "But I'm not going to say when because I don't know when and it might take me a second."

The YouTuber assured, "I am in no way closing the doors on" his account. "I have loved making stuff on this channel for years," said Oakley, who added that "I intend to keep going as long as I still love it."

Before signing off, Oakley asked his fans to share with him what they would like to see him do on his channel in the future.

"This is not forever goodbye. This is just like I'll see ya in a sec. All is well. Nothing is bad in the worst way possible. Don't go and like assume the worst," he said.

Oakley concluded: "I'll see ya in 2021."

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2017, Oakley opened up about his rise to fame and fortune.

“I feel like every month there’s a moment where I’m just, like, ‘Wow. This is happening?!'” said Oakley, who was featured on Forbes‘ 2017 30 Under 30 list in January of that year and reportedly raked in $6 million during a 12-month period.