Tyler James Williams Remains Tight-Lipped About Janine and Gregory's Kiss on 'Abbott Elementary'

Williams coyly reacted when asked about Janine and Gregory's first kiss on Abbott Elementary

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:25 PM

Don't expect Tyler James Williams to spill any details on that magical Abbott Elementary moment.

In an episode that aired on Feb. 22, fan favorites Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Williams) finally shared their first kiss. The moment in question occurred as the pair were alone in a flower exhibit, leading a tipsy Gregory to go for it and kiss Janine.

Fans were quick to express their excitement for the moment across social media. And now, Williams is somewhat confronting the matter during the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein.

Williams, 30, first opened up about what's to come in the currently-airing second season of the ABC breakout series.

"A lot of the highlights from season 2, y'all haven't even seen yet," he said. "That's the hard part is like, we've been talking about season 1 [during awards season] and we know what's coming for two. And like, you know, it's sometimes hard to not let that leak out."

Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rubenstein then pointed out how audiences "haven't seen a kiss" before now, leading Williams to respond: "Yeah, you must be caught up then! Yeah, you must be caught up on the episode."

"That's all I got to say on that!" he added.

Sparks between Janine and Gregory have been apparent ever since Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021. Because of the blooming chemistry between the two, fans have been longing for them to get together.

Previously opening up about the pair's romantic future, Williams said he didn't want Janine and Gregory to follow the typical "will they, won't they" path as other sitcom pairings before them.

QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

"Hopefully their legacies are that we've found a unique way to tell a 'will they, won't they' even in the midst of television history being that for so long," he told BuzzFeed News last month. "How many ways can you reinvent the wheel? Hopefully, we can find a way to enhance all of us."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and being broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel.

