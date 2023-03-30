Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Barbara Eden and More Make the Nice List for Christmas Con in Kansas

Christmas is coming really, really early. To Kansas City, at least.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal 14 additions to the star-studded lineup at Christmas Con in Kansas this June.

Move over Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen: Tyler Hynes, Kristopher Polaha, Jesse Metcalfe and Victor Webster are heading to town.

The Nice List also includes these nine ladies who may or may not do some dancing (like in the song): Nikki DeLoach, Kimberley Sustad, Cindy Busby, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Rachel Boston, Catherine Bell, Brooke D'Orsay and Alicia Witt.

The warm weather winter wonderland is also welcoming a true icon: Barbara Eden! The I Dream of Jeannie star, 91, will be greeting fans and sharing stories about her life, love, career and Christmases past, present and future.

Overall, Christmas Con Kansas will showcase at least 26 fan favorites of the holiday cinematic universe — and Santa, of course.

Emily Assiran/Getty

Jonathan Bennett returns as the official host, and Hynes will be joined by his Three Wise Men and a Baby castmates Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker, for starters.

Also on the roster: Melissa Joan Hart, Cameron Mathison, Brennan Elliott, Benjamin Ayres, Taylor Cole, Erin Cahill, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley and Wes Brown.

"Christmas fans really come through so insanely festive and hyped and into it," Brown told PEOPLE at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., last August.

Emily Assiran/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christmas Con Kansas 2023 will take place at the Overland Park Convention Center June 9-11. Tickets are available here.