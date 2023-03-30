Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Barbara Eden and More Make the Nice List for Christmas Con in Kansas

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal 14 of the biggest holiday movie stars gearing up to attend the festive convention in June

By Breanne L. Heldman
Published on March 30, 2023 05:52 PM
Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad and Barbara Eden
Photo: Getty (3)

Christmas is coming really, really early. To Kansas City, at least.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal 14 additions to the star-studded lineup at Christmas Con in Kansas this June.

Move over Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen: Tyler Hynes, Kristopher Polaha, Jesse Metcalfe and Victor Webster are heading to town.

The Nice List also includes these nine ladies who may or may not do some dancing (like in the song): Nikki DeLoach, Kimberley Sustad, Cindy Busby, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Rachel Boston, Catherine Bell, Brooke D'Orsay and Alicia Witt.

The warm weather winter wonderland is also welcoming a true icon: Barbara Eden! The I Dream of Jeannie star, 91, will be greeting fans and sharing stories about her life, love, career and Christmases past, present and future.

Overall, Christmas Con Kansas will showcase at least 26 fan favorites of the holiday cinematic universe — and Santa, of course.

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

Jonathan Bennett returns as the official host, and Hynes will be joined by his Three Wise Men and a Baby castmates Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker, for starters.

Also on the roster: Melissa Joan Hart, Cameron Mathison, Brennan Elliott, Benjamin Ayres, Taylor Cole, Erin Cahill, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley and Wes Brown.

"Christmas fans really come through so insanely festive and hyped and into it," Brown told PEOPLE at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., last August.

2022 Christmas Con portrait studio
Emily Assiran/Getty

Christmas Con Kansas 2023 will take place at the Overland Park Convention Center June 9-11. Tickets are available here.

