General Hospital and Days of Our Lives’ Tyler Christopher Arrested on Public Intoxication Charges

Tyler Christopher is being held at the Morgan County Jail in Indiana

By Helen Murphy
November 13, 2019 11:26 AM
Tyler Christopher
Joe Kohen/FilmMagic

Tyler Christopher, best known for his roles on soap operas including General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, was arrested on Monday night on public intoxication charges.

Christopher is being held at the Morgan County Jail in Martinsville, Indiana. According to jail records, the actor was charged with public intoxication and is being held on a $225 cash and $1,000 bond. Christopher does not appear to have been released from jail as of Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Christopher was arrested on Monday night, his 47th birthday.

A rep for Christopher and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The soap opera star played Stefan O. DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019, and had recurring roles on General Hospital for two decades between 1996 and 2016. He has also been seen in television shows The Lying Game and Into the West. 

RELATED: Tyler Christopher Welcomes Son Greysun James

Christopher was also previously married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. In October 2009, he welcomed his first child, son Greysun James Christopher, with wife Brienne Pedigo. Christopher is also dad to daughter Boheme Christopher.

