Tyler Cameron’s ‘Fling’ with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Has ‘Fizzled Out’: Source

Tyler Cameron‘s “fling” with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has run its course.

“Tyler is no longer hanging out with Stassie,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Their fling ran its course and fizzled out. There was no anger or hard feelings — Tyler is no drama. There just wasn’t a future there.”

The former Bachelorette star, 26, was spotted with Kylie Jenner’s BFF last month in Los Angeles. And while Cameron recently moved to New York, he was in Los Angeles again this week to attend the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere on Monday.

“He’s still casually dating,” the source adds of Cameron. “He was at the Jumanji premiere last night, talking to a few girls. It’s not his major priority, he’s just having fun.”

The source continues: “Tyler is a hopeless romantic. As much as he’s taking things easy and not really focusing on dating, when he meets someone, he’s hopeful for love. He wants to take that next step with someone in the end.”

When asked about the status of their relationship, Karanikolaou’s rep told PEOPLE “There is no relationship.”

A rep for Cameron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cameron was seen in video obtained by TMZ in November leaving Poppy in L.A. through a back door and hopping into the backseat of a car with Karanikolaou, 22.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Cameron and Karanikolaou’s relationship was “just a fling.”

“They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious,” the insider said, adding that Cameron “is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love.”

“He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life,” they said.

The fling with Karanikolaou comes after Cameron dated supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he’s maintained a friendship with since parting ways this fall.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in October about the cover girl when asked about the best part of their relationship. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” the Florida heartthrob added of their split. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

“We’re just friends,” he added.

Of course, both relationships with Hadid and Karanikolaou came after Cameron’s televised breakup with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette this summer.

While Cameron has long been a vocal supporter of his Dancing with the Stars champion ex, he recently deleted all photos of Brown from his Instagram account.