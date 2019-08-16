Instagram Influencer Violet Benson Says She and Tyler Cameron Are 'Just Friends' After Lunch Date

Tyler Cameron is one popular guy.

On Thursday, Instagram influencer Violet Benson (who runs the Daddy Issues account) set the record straight after recently getting lunch with the Bachelorette runner-up.

“Love when things get taken out of context and quote things you never said!” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “Glad Tyler and I got to have lunch, AS FRIENDS. He’s a great dude, nice friend and I wish him the best!!”

During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Sex With Emily earlier this week, Benson revealed that she went out with Cameron, 26, just hours before he met up with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, 24, for drinks earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Violet Benson and Tyler Cameron David Livingston/Getty; Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Image zoom Violet Benson/Instagram

Though she has since said the date was platonic, she still felt hurt by the quick turnaround.

“I didn’t freak out on him because he hooked up with Hannah, I felt like he was dishonest with me,” she said on the podcast. “I felt weirded out because if they have a thing… I wanted them to be able to explore it without me in any type of mix. I didn’t want to be in that situation.”

Afraid it would look like Benson and Brown were suddenly in competition with one another, the influencer said she confronted Cameron about the “uncomfortable” situation.

“I didn’t want to be in the mix,” she said.

But after seeing photos of Cameron on a date with Gigi Hadid days later, she admitted that she “overreacted.”

“I think he was being polite when he hung out with Hannah, and I think it was still nice to see his ex,” she said. “Clearly Tyler is trying to shoot his shot with people that he’s a fan of that he could now get a chance to hang out with.”

She then texted Cameron to apologize, which she said he accepted.

Image zoom From left: Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid Raymond Hall/GC Images; ABC; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In the weeks since his first date with Hadid, Cameron and the 24-year-old supermodel have continued to spend time together. The two were seen walking around New York City with friends on Tuesday night.

“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to N.Y.C.,” a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s. He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the two are “both being purposefully coy” about the nature of their relationship.

And while it’s “too soon” to call them an official couple, the source said their dates “are definitely real and Tyler is having a good time.”