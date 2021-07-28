Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Very in Love' with Model Girlfriend Camila Kendra: It's 'Pure Love'

The Bachelor Nation star also revealed who said "I love you" first in the pair's relationship while appearing on Watch What Happens Live

Tyler Cameron is lucky in love!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the 28-year-old former Bachelorette contestant opened up his relationship with model Camila Kendra, revealing that the two are "very in love."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When first asked by host Andy Cohen how many times he has been in love, Cameron revealed he's fallen hard "twice" before he explained that he and Kendra, 27, also exchanged "I love yous."

Cohen, 53, then pressed Cameron for more details about his romance, asking the reality star who was the first to say "I love you" in the relationship. Blushing, Cameron explained the sentiment came from Kendra, who was sitting in the audience, first.

"She said 'I love you' and then I came later," he said. "... It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."

Camila Kendra and Tyler Cameron Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Cameron famously competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette in 2019, where he became the runner-up on the hit ABC show.

Back in January, Cameron and Kendra were first spotted together unloading a car in New York City. Months later in May, the pair were photographed holding hands while walking around the Big Apple once more, where they both dressed casually for the lowkey occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A month prior, Cameron's pal Matt James teased his relationship status while speaking to PEOPLE about whether either of them will appear on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. "There is a negative chance Tyler's on [Bachelor in Paradise] as well," James said at the time. "I'm not going to speak to his relationship status but I think we're good on that."

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Cameron Shares Touching Message to Late Mother on Her Birthday: 'My Angel'

During his late-night guest appearance on WWHL, Cameron also revealed that he and Kendra met when he "slid into her DMs."

"She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida,'" the reality star explained. "She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened."

Cameron went on to call the couple's first date "the best date I've ever had."

"We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours," he said. "We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night."