Tyler Cameron Thinks Matt James Is Taking Time to Get 'in the Right Headspace' After The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron is offering his advice to best friend Matt James after the end of his Bachelor season didn't turn out as expected.

Cameron, 28, tells PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons that he would advise James, 30, to concentrate on himself following the whirlwind season.

"Just focus on yourself man, get yourself in the right headspace and when you're ready, you're ready," says the Bachelor Nation star, who serves as an ambassador for Optimum Nutrition alongside James.

"But right now, take some time for yourself, work on yourself and get yourself back to being Matt, which I think he's doing," Cameron adds.

During the ATFR special, James told Acho that his relationship with Kirkconnell ended after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 surfaced on social media.

Last month, she apologized for her racially insensitive actions and declared she'd "continue to learn how to be antiracist."

"As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there's a lot of work that needs to be done," James said during the special. "I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work. And I'm looking forward to seeing her put in that work."

James — who professed his love to Kirkconnell on the finale — admitted that he started to "question everything" when the controversy surrounding his ex-girlfriend began, and didn't initially want to believe the information coming out. But when it turned out to be true, the North Carolina native knew they needed to part ways.