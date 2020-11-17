Tyler Cameron Teases Appearance on Matt James Upcoming Bachelor Season: 'I Saw Him Recently'

Tyler Cameron said Matt James will be "very vulnerable" and will "open himself up" during his upcoming season of The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron couldn't stay away from best friend Matt James for too long.

During Sunday's episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Cameron teased a potential cameo on James' upcoming season of The Bachelor, which is currently filming.

"I saw him recently," Cameron revealed, seemingly hinting at his appearance on the dating show. "No spoilers!"

The Bachelor Nation star — who was the runner-up of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season — said that James "was great" when the two reunited and that he is going to give his all as the Bachelor on season 25.

"We are going to get a full dose of Matt," Cameron said with certainty. "He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up."

Adding, "We’re gonna learn — I’m gonna learn so much about Matt. This is gonna be good, it’ll be good for him."

The 27-year-old also noted that he is "nervous" to see what James, 28, is going to be like as the show's frontrunner as he spent a lot of time "getting in sick shape" before he began filming.

"You know he cares about how he’s going to be portrayed and how he’s gonna look [on TV] and so I was like, ‘Are we gonna get robot Matt? Or are we gonna get Matt Matt?" he said on the podcast.

"Cause I talked to some of the people, like, the stylists [and] just asking everyone about, like ‘How’s Matt?’ And they’re like, ‘Matt’s great. But all he does is eat salads and salmon.’ I’m like, that’s not the Matt I know!" Cameron continued.

Matt James (left) and Tyler Cameron

Still, the reality star said he is rooting for James, adding that he hopes he is "in love" at the end of the season.

"Hopefully Matt comes home happy with somebody," Cameron said.

Earlier this month, Cameron revealed that he thinks James' Bachelor Nation casting switch-up worked out for the best.

As fans will recall, James was originally included in Clare Crawley's cast for The Bachelorette. But when her season was delayed by several months due to the ongoing pandemic, James was announced as the first Black male lead for The Bachelor's 25th season.Cameron went on to say that he "would have loved a showdown" to occur between James and Crawley, 39. "They would have probably made that the first one-on-one date. They would have had to hash it out. Matt would have probably gotten kicked out and it would have been hilarious," he said.

In an interview with E! News, Cameron said that his best friend and roommate "dodged a bullet" by not going on Crawley's drama-filled season.

"That boy dodged a bullet," said Cameron. "That boy is on his own. Just 'cause it's a mess. It's just a disaster. You know what I mean? It's nothing about Clare. It's a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he's not there."

