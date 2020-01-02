Tyler Cameron and Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Seen Celebrating New Year's Together

The supposed “fling” between Tyler Cameron and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou may not be over just yet.

The former Bachelorette star, 26, and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, 22, were spotted in Miami, Florida on Monday. The two were seen standing side by side while celebrating the start of the new year on a yacht with friends.

The two can be seen together in singer Fletcher’s Instagram Story as the boating group yells “Happy New Year” into the camera.

Karanikolaou and Cameron huddled close together in the photo — Karanikolaou sporting a white bikini and Cameron going shirtless with a pair of dark sunglasses on his head.

Ahead of their New Years Day plans, the two were also seen at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a New Year’s Eve party with a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

Their appearance together comes nearly a month after a source told PEOPLE that “Tyler is no longer hanging out with Stassie.”

“Their fling ran its course and fizzled out. There was no anger or hard feelings — Tyler is no drama. There just wasn’t a future there,” the source added.

The former Bachelorette star was seen with Karanikolaou in November in Los Angeles. And while Cameron recently moved to New York, he was in L.A. again in December to attend the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere.

“He’s still casually dating,” the source added of Cameron. “He was at the Jumanji premiere last night, talking to a few girls. It’s not his major priority, he’s just having fun.”

The source continued: “Tyler is a hopeless romantic. As much as he’s taking things easy and not really focusing on dating when he meets someone, he’s hopeful for love. He wants to take that next step with someone in the end.”

When asked about the status of their relationship, Karanikolaou’s rep told PEOPLE “There is no relationship.”

A rep for Cameron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Cameron and Karanikolaou were never serious.

“They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious,” the insider said, adding that Cameron “is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love.”

“He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life,” they said.