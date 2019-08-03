Did Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron just have their own Fantasy Suite date 2.0?

The Bachelorette‘s runner-up was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings on Friday morning, according to photos published by TMZ.

Brown, 24, was spotted wearing a simple white T-shirt and black running shorts, while Cameron, 26, sported a long-sleeved athletic shirt and matching black shorts with white sneakers.

Cameron walked out the door holding an overnight bag.

A source told E! Online that Cameron did spend the night with Brown.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in,” the source told the outlet. “He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron ABC

Brown boldly asked Cameron out for drinks on live TV during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, and revealed on Instagram Wednesday that “Yes, the drink is happening.”

But Brown was sure to be very clear about making this date with Cameron different from any that they had had prior: No cameras allowed!

“No, you’re not invited,” she added in the Instagram post, before going on to express her gratitude for Cameron’s support even after she chose Jed Wyatt over him at the final rose ceremony.

“I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions,” Brown sweetly wrote. “He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest.”

RELATED: Jed Wyatt Reveals How He Felt About Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron on Bachelorette Finale

Cameron told PEOPLE earlier this week that was “disappointed” in Wyatt’s actions that led to Brown breaking off their brief engagement. “My heart breaks for Hannah because I want her to be happy.”

“One thing I felt good about when the proposal didn’t work out with me was that she was in good hands. Then to see what she went through was tough to see, because that girl deserves the world.”

Cameron has been an ardent supporter of Brown’s throughout the season, regularly tweeting about the show and clapping back at haters in Brown’s defense.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron John Fleenor/ ABC

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Says Her Drink with Tyler Cameron Is ‘Happening’ (No Cameras Allowed!)

“Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains!” Cameron tweeted back in mid-July when Brown and Luke Parker were arguing about sex on the platform.

The Jupiter, Florida, contractor also wrote an open letter to the Alabama beauty queen, sweetly telling her that she taught him “so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown Mark Bourdillon/ ABC

RELATED: The One Thing Bachelorette Hannah Brown Won’t Miss About Runner-Up Tyler Cameron

“I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you,” he wrote. “As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it.”

Bachelor Nation is excited to see, too, especially as it looks like Brown is more than ready to include fan-favorite Cameron in her post-Bachelorette life.