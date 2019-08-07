The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Skips Scheduled Court Appearance Following Dates with Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron missed a court appearance in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning, one day after he was seen out on a bowling date with Gigi Hadid in New York City.

The Bachelorette runner-up, 26, was a no-show at the Palm Beach County courthouse, according to public court records, where he was scheduled to appear at 9:53 a.m. local time to address a careless driving citation he was issued in May.

Cameron will have to pay $322 in tickets, fines and fees, as well as participate in a mandatory eight-hour driving school course — all of which must be completed by Nov. 4.

Carman J. Leon, Cameron’s lawyer, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cameron was driving his 2005 Ford Excursion SUV in northern Jupiter around 7:22 a.m. on May 21 when it crashed into the back of a stopped 2014 Ford King Ranch pickup, which then collided with a third car, a Jupiter Police Department crash report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel said. An estimated $19,000 in damages to all three vehicles was racked up, but Cameron — who told police he had sustained “a bump on his forehead” — claimed he was not able to stop while braking abruptly.

He was found at fault and given a $166 careless driving ticket for the accident, Palm Beach County records showed but didn’t pay it within the 30 day window. His license was in turn suspended on June 20.

Then on July 16, Cameron pled not guilty to the careless driving offense, according to the docket. A trial date of Tuesday, Aug. 6 was set on that day. He also paid a $23 late fee, and had his license reinstated at that time.

Though Cameron wasn’t present at Tuesday’s court date, court records show Leon was and entered a plea of no contest. However, the court upheld the citation and issued an additional $60 fine, $106 in court fees, and the driving school course penalty.

Cameron appeared on this season of The Bachelorette, coming in second. While he ultimately didn’t win Hannah Brown’s heart, she did ask him out for a drink on the July 30 finale after breaking off her short engagement with Jed Wyatt.

Photographers then caught Cameron leaving Brown’s Los Angeles home on the morning of Aug. 2. An insider told E! News they spent the night together. “I thought it went great. I think he did, too,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE of their time together. “We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal.”

Two days later, though, Cameron was spotted with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday in a photo that surfaced on Twitter.

Then PEOPLE confirmed that Cameron and Hadid went on a second date on Monday night at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.

Hadid, 24, was photographed leaving the venue in blue biker shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but a source previously told PEOPLE Cameron and Hadid’s dates are “definitely real” and that “he’s having a good time.”

Still, labels should not be put on the pairing, as the source explained, “it’s too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are ‘dating.’ “

“They’re both being purposefully coy,” the source added.

As for Brown? “Hannah is not thrilled” about news of Cameron and Hadid’s outings, a source told PEOPLE.

“It’s not that she doesn’t think he’s allowed to date other people, but it’s embarrassing,” the source said.