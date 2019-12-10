Tyler Cameron Removes All Photos of Ex Hannah Brown from His Instagram

Tyler Cameron‘s Instagram feed is looking a little different this week.

Hannah Brown‘s runner-up on The Bachelorette has deleted his previously posted photos with the Dancing with the Stars champion, a move that comes after he’s dated multiple other people since his televised split from Brown.

After Brown, 25, sent Cameron, 26, home during the Bachelorette finale, the model has been a vocal supporter of Brown, and shared a sweet Instagram tribute to the beauty queen after the show ended.

“Dear HB, What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together,” Cameron wrote alongside a photo of the pair from the After the Final Rose special, crediting Brown with pushing him “to be a better man.”

“I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you,” he added. “As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it.”

The post is no longer on his Instagram feed.

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron

While all photos of Brown seem to have been erased, the two reality stars still followed each other on the social media platform as of Monday afternoon, and Brown still has a few photos up with Cameron from during their time on The Bachelorette.

However, Cameron’s posts about Brown on Twitter appear to still be there, including some tweets from September when the Florida heartthrob said that any shade thrown at Brown on his part was purely accidental.

“Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident,” he wrote. “For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades.”

“She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated,” he added in another tweet. “I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about ‘clarity’ because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family.”

While Cameron and Brown had a sleepover date after the finale, the former footballer has moved on, going on to date supermodel Gigi Hadid. He’s most recently been spotted with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, though a source previously told PEOPLE that their relationship is just a “fling.”

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron

Meanwhile, Brown has been focused on herself and winning DWTS, telling PEOPLE last month that she doesn’t keep up with her exes’ love lives.

“I’ve moved on,” she said. “I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business.”

She recently shared an Instagram post joking that the photoshoot was “as close as I’m going to get to wearing a wedding dress anytime soon.”