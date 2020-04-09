Tyler Cameron Says Stranger Showed Up at His House from Hawaii Hoping to Join ‘Quarantine Crew’

Tyler Cameron is urging fans to respect his privacy after a stranger showed up on his doorstep.

On Wednesday, the Bachelorette star, 27, shared with his followers an alarming scenario that happened at his home, where he’s self-isolating with a group of friends. According to Cameron, a woman arrived toting luggage and her pet, presumably looking to join his so-called “Quarantine Crew.” She had traveled from Hawaii to Florida.

“I cannot make this up,” said Cameron on his Instagram Story after first finding out about the situation. “My brother just called me and told me there’s a lady outside our house. We have no idea who she is; she has her dog and two suitcases. She is trying to join the Quarantine Crew or something.”

He added: “This is out of control.”

Cameron — who called the alarming occurrence both “bonkers” and “absolutely ridiculous” — hosted an Instagram Live “conference” with his buddies to recount what happened, and request that fans stop posting about where he lives.

“Respect people’s privacy,” he said. “… I’m not that cool, I’m not that talented. I got dumped on television. There’s so many cooler people. Find something better to do with all this time we have now.”

Cameron’s self-proclaimed “Quarantine Crew” used to have one more member until recently. Last week, his on-off Bachelor Nation flame Hannah Brown left his home to self-isolate in her native Alabama.

Brown, 25, and Cameron kicked off their reunion on March 14 when he picked her up at the airport. Romance rumors subsequently swelled as the pair and their pals continued to document their time inside together on social media.

At one point, the two joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” video, a viral TikTok challenge.

Though Cameron and Brown — who also took a trip to Florida after Cameron’s mother suddenly died of a brain aneurysm in February — have not publicly addressed their relationship status, a source previously told PEOPLE that they will always be close.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need,” said the source. “They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it.”