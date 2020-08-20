The Bachelor Nation star, who partnered with Verizon to launch its 5G Mix & Match Unlimited Plans Matchmaker Quiz, also gives an update on his relationship status with Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron Says Matt James Would Be 'a Very Lucky Man' If He 'Could Find a Lady Like His Mom'

The only thing missing: "I was desperately in need of a phone service," the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, tells PEOPLE. "I'm always asking my friends, 'Do you have service or is it just me?' They're tired of me using their phones to make phone calls."

Cameron partnered with Verizon, which launched a matchmaker quiz to pair customers with the right 5G Mix & Match Unlimited plan for them, and started using the brand's Play More Unlimited Plan that includes subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and Apple Music.

"I can host a lot of dates in my house now," Cameron quips, acknowledging that staying home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes dating complicated.

His friend and roommate Matt James' love life has been more in the spotlight since ABC announced that the 27-year-old will be the next Bachelor.

As for what James might be looking for in a potential suitor, "if he could find a lady like his mother, he would be a very lucky man," Cameron says. "His mother is the sweetest, most caring, loving person, so someone who has those qualities would be a fantastic person for him."

Before James can take the lead on the reality dating competition, a new season of The Bachelorette will air this fall. (ABC originally asked James to be part of 39-year-old Clare Crawley's dating pool before making him the Bachelor.) Crawley, however, fell in love early in filming with one of her suitors who contacted her before the show started production and multiple sources confirm that Tayshia Adams took over as Bachelorette after Crawley decided to singularly pursue the one relationship.

"I have not met Tayshia in person but my friends have met her at events and things like that and I've heard nothing but great things, how sweet and fun she is," Cameron says. "She’s a beautiful girl and there's going to be a lot of guys competing for her so it's going to be fun."

More than one year after Cameron's own time on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Cameron remains friends with his 25-year-old ex, who even stayed at the Barkitecture host's quarantine house in Florida in the spring before heading home to Alabama.

"She actually called me to give me crap about my intro video for my YouTube launch," Cameron says of the trailer that features the moment Brown broke up with him on The Bachelorette. "She was like, 'You had to pick that one, huh?' I was like, 'Come on, it was funny.' We’re good. I'm lucky to have a friend like her."

When viewers first met Cameron on The Bachelorette last year, he opened up about almost becoming a dance minor at Wake Forest University. So would he follow Brown's lead and compete on Dancing with the Stars if given the opportunity?

"I would love to," the general contractor says. "If that phone ever rang and they wanted to have me on, I'd love to do it. It would be fun. The nickname I gave myself for my dancing skills was 'T.C. Toetap,' so I'm ready to bring that nickname back."

For now, Cameron wants to keep growing his YouTube channel and launch a charity in memory of his late mother.

"It's going to be kind of like an endowment fund where we raise money and we help pay for first-generation students to go to college," he explains. "The other half of it is that I want to do projects to help single moms get back on their feet. Because my mom raised me and my brothers from ninth grade pretty much as a single parent. It would be great to help put new appliances in someone's house, to paint the house, fix the landscaping, just do things that are quick and easy that make such a big difference."