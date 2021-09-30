Tyler Cameron Says The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Are 'Incredibly Happy'

"I'm excited for them and just happy to see them happy," the Bachelorette alum told PEOPLE

Tyler Cameron couldn't be happier for his best friend Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

"I think they're incredibly happy," Cameron told PEOPLE at the Liteboxer Experience Day at Triller House L.A. on Wednesday. "They're great together and they're a team, which is cool to see."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cameron, 28, thinks Kirkconnell has brought out a "softer" side to James, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars.

"He's definitely softened up a little bit, you know, because he's tough," said the Bachelorette alum. "He's a guy's guy, but I think she's kind of relaxing him and softening him up a little bit."

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As for a potential engagement down the line, Cameron said the pair are taking things at "Matt and Rachael's pace, not the Bachelor pace," adding, "I think they'll take their time and they'll do it when it's right and if it's right for them."

"I'm excited for them and just happy to see them happy," he said.

As for Cameron, he split from model Camila Kendra, 27, in August and seems to be taking the breakup in stride.

"It's good. I'm focusing on myself and a lot of great things ahead of me," he said. "It's really allowed me to kind of dial back in on what's important. I'm grateful for what I had and excited for where I'm going."

Matt James, Rachel Kirkconnell, Tyler Cameron, Camila Kendra Credit: BFA

Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, said he's staying positive despite finding himself "back at square one."

"I've talked to all my older mentors, and they were all like, 'You know what, Tyler? You'll probably do this six more times,'" he said. "But that's how you grow and you learn. You can't get discouraged by it; you've just got to keep going. And there were so many great lessons I learned from [my] last [relationship] and I'll keep that in mind going forward."

Tyler Cameron Liteboxer Credit: David Lee

One of his techniques for getting over a breakup? Working out, which has been made easier with the help of Liteboxer, an at-home workout experience that combines boxing and gaming through beat-based music programming.