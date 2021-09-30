Tyler Cameron Says The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Are 'Incredibly Happy'
Tyler Cameron couldn't be happier for his best friend Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.
"I think they're incredibly happy," Cameron told PEOPLE at the Liteboxer Experience Day at Triller House L.A. on Wednesday. "They're great together and they're a team, which is cool to see."
Kirkconnell, 25, won James' season of The Bachelor. But as the season was airing earlier this year, past racially insensitive behavior of hers surfaced online, engulfing the franchise in controversy. Amid the turmoil, the pair confirmed during the season's After the Final Rose special in March that they had split. But they found their way back together, with James telling PEOPLE the following month that he was "pursuing" a relationship with Kirkconnell again.
Cameron, 28, thinks Kirkconnell has brought out a "softer" side to James, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars.
"He's definitely softened up a little bit, you know, because he's tough," said the Bachelorette alum. "He's a guy's guy, but I think she's kind of relaxing him and softening him up a little bit."
As for a potential engagement down the line, Cameron said the pair are taking things at "Matt and Rachael's pace, not the Bachelor pace," adding, "I think they'll take their time and they'll do it when it's right and if it's right for them."
"I'm excited for them and just happy to see them happy," he said.
As for Cameron, he split from model Camila Kendra, 27, in August and seems to be taking the breakup in stride.
"It's good. I'm focusing on myself and a lot of great things ahead of me," he said. "It's really allowed me to kind of dial back in on what's important. I'm grateful for what I had and excited for where I'm going."
Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, said he's staying positive despite finding himself "back at square one."
"I've talked to all my older mentors, and they were all like, 'You know what, Tyler? You'll probably do this six more times,'" he said. "But that's how you grow and you learn. You can't get discouraged by it; you've just got to keep going. And there were so many great lessons I learned from [my] last [relationship] and I'll keep that in mind going forward."
One of his techniques for getting over a breakup? Working out, which has been made easier with the help of Liteboxer, an at-home workout experience that combines boxing and gaming through beat-based music programming.
"For me, fitness is like a mental release," he said. "When I'm feeling bogged down and have a lot of things weighing on me, I just go work out. Fitness has been a huge part of my life, especially this past year with the pandemic and with losing my mom. I go sweat it out and when I'm done, I realize my issues aren't that big."
