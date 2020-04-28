Tyler Cameron Says His Mom's Unexpected Death Motivates Him to 'Take Care of My Brothers'

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and his mother Andrea Instagram

Tyler Cameron is focusing on his family in the wake of his mother Andrea's sudden death.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette contestant joined Venus Williams on Instagram Live for a segment of #CoachVenus x EleVen, during which he opened up about how life has been for him since his mother's death. Andrea died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at the age of 55.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked to name his biggest motivation, Cameron, 27, told Williams — while the two did a series of workouts together virtually — "my little brothers and my dad."

"I just lost my mom not too long ago, so now my motivation is to take care of my brothers and make sure they're good," Cameron added.

As the oldest sibling, Cameron said he feels an obligation to take care of his family.

"I'm grateful to be in the position that I am to do that now," Cameron said.

The reality star has been open about his mother's death and how it's affected his family. Back in March, Cameron shared a touching video of his late mother being pushed on a gurney through the hospital halls on her "walk of honor" before her body was taken into an operating room and her organs were removed for donation.

Image zoom Venus Williams, Tyler Cameron Venus williams/instagram

RELATED: The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Honors Late Mother Following Her Death: 'Today Heaven Gained an Angel'

“What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” Cameron captioned the post, which featured himself and several other family members, likely including his two brothers Ryan and Austin, walking in a processional line through the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

“We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times,” he continued, thanking the nonprofit, which is “committed to saving lives through organ, eye & tissue donation,” according to the organization’s Instagram profile.

“We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home,” he said of his mother.

Image zoom Tyler and Andrea Cameron Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Cameron went on to pay his respects to the family matriarch, who was a Florida realtor, for giving “the ultimate gift when she passed away.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Reunite in Florida After His Mom's Death: 'It Meant a Lot to Him'

“Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity,” he said. “In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else.”

The family has since started a charity in her honor. More than 190 people have contributed more than $15,000 towards the GoFundMe’s $20,000 goal.