Tyler Cameron Says He Uses Instagram DMs to Date During Quarantine: 'I Shoot My Shot'

"My dad always told me you miss a hundred percent of the shots you don't take," joked the former Bachelorette star

Tyler Cameron has revealed his preferred method of dating amid the pandemic: sliding into Instagram DMs.

On the latest episode of the Dear Media podcast With Whit, hosts Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman asked the former Bachelorette contestant if he's been using dating apps recently.

"I am not on the apps, but I'll send some DMs," Cameron said. "I shoot my shot — a lot of shots don't get made, but you know, my dad always told me you miss a hundred percent of the shots you don't take. So I'm going to shoot and some don't hit, some do, and it is what it is."

"That's how you can date right now," he added, referencing the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. "You can't go out and meet nobody, you know? So it's just kind of like, it's Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see someone like, 'Oh she's pretty, I'll send her a message.'"

Image zoom Credit: Brown Bear Visuals

Still, the reality star — who previously dated Gigi Hadid — said he prefers to date the old-fashioned way — hitting the bars and meeting people in person.

"I enjoyed that so much more than trying to just message someone — I never was into the apps," he said. "I was like, 'I'm going to go to the bar and I'm going to try and go shoot, I'll talk to everybody and anybody I can.'"

Cameron said he even welcomes getting "turned down." "I tell you, I get turned down all the time, but that's the fun part of going out," he said. "That's what I loved about going to the bar. We were going out to meet people and have fun and who knew where the night [would go]."

In addition to his love life, he opened up about whether he'd ever consider becoming the lead on The Bachelor, after finishing as the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Cameron said he was once offered the role during a time when his father's health was struggling, but ended up turning it down.

"We've talked about it," he said. "And there was a time I was really close to saying yes. My dad was in the hospital again and I was like, 'Screw it. I'm going to do it.'"

He went on to explain that he was going to take the job "for the money," to ensure that he'd be able to take care of his dad and his brothers.

"But then I sat on it and I talked to some of my friends about it and they were like, 'Don't do that — don't do it for the money,'" he said. "So I went against it."