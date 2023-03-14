Tyler Cameron Says He Only Had $200 to His Name When He Dated Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron didn't rely on flash or cash to woo Gigi Hadid — in fact, The Bachelorette alum claims to have had only $200 to his name when he dated the supermodel.

Cameron, 30, and fellow Bachelor Nation fixture Jason Tartick, 34, chatted about Cameron's 2019 romance with Hadid, 27, on Monday's edition of Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast.

Tartick (who is engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe) recalled chatting with Cameron at that time: "He goes to me, 'Dude, I don't know what the f--- I'm doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don't know what my next job is, and I'm dating Gigi Hadid!"

Cameron chimed in, "Not even $5,000 — I had like $200, you know what I mean?"

Cameron and Hadid dated after his stint on season 15 of the ABC reality show, and Cameron even attended Hadid's grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands in September 2019. (Cameron lost his own mother, Andrea, soon after in March 2020.)

During his brief time with Hadid, Cameron admitted he was "just crossing [my] fingers" given his financial insecurity.

Back in those "early days" of living in New York City, he was sleeping "on Matt's beanbag," he said on the podcast about his former Bachelor pal Matt James.

Because he had "no money," the Jupiter, Florida, native occasionally had to call in family favors for dating funds.

"I'd be going on dates, I'm like calling pops up in the bathroom. I'm like, 'Pops, I don't think my credit card's gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.' And he's like, 'You got it, son, go get it," Cameron recalled.

And though Cameron describes that time as "the happiest I've ever been," one person who was definitely not happy around that time was ex Hannah Brown, who wrote in her 2021 book God Bless This Mess that she was on the brink of rekindling with her almost-fiancé when she was "caught off-guard" by photos of him on a date with Hadid.

"I felt like I had to be strong and pretend it didn't bother me when it did," Brown, now 28, told PEOPLE at the time. "I was deeply hurt. I said to Tyler, 'I'd date Gigi Hadid too if I could, I get it.' But it was not the way I wish it was handled."

Cameron went on to be linked to another model — 24-year-old Paige Lorenze — in 2022 before sparking romance rumors with Kristin Cavallari last July (the Very Cavallari star, 36, denied the reports).

Hadid, 27, later welcomed daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 2, with Zayn Malik, 30, before the pair split in 2021. More recently she's been on and off with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.