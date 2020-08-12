Tyler Cameron Reveals Picking Out Hannah Brown’s Engagement Ring Was the 'Most Terrifying Thing'

The reality star answered fan questions in a Q+A chat called Ten Minutes with Tyler Cameron on his new YouTube channel

Tyler Cameron is an open book.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, is letting fans in and discussing an array of topics in his first video on his new Youtube channel. In the video, titled Ten Minutes with Tyler Cameron, the reality star opens up to his fans answering various questions about himself and his lifestyle.

During the 10 minute chat — which starts out with a shirtless Cameron enjoying a day on the water in his boat holding his dog — the reality star touches on everything from his favorite food, drink, celebrity crush and what it's like living with best friend and upcoming Bachelor lead, Matt James.

The model was then asked by friend and videographer Jacob Laham, known as Brown Bear, what was "the most terrifying thing” he’s ever done, to which Cameron replied, "Picked out an engagement ring," — referring to his time on The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron Brown Bear Visuals

Bachelor fans will recall that Cameron secured the runner-up spot on the 15th season of The Bachelorette that starred Brown in the title role. The Bachelorette alum lost out to winner Jed Wyatt, though Wyatt's engagement to the former pageant queen didn't last.

Brown, 25, previously called off her engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show. But despite turning Cameron down, the two have remained close friends. The two even spent lots of quality time together earlier this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing with their "quarantine crew."

Back in May, the former Bachelorette opened up about her love life, revealing that while she's currently "single," she finally feels ready to start dating seriously again.

"I feel like right now in quarantine is not the best time to try to date," she said during an Instagram Live session at the time. "But I feel like I am at a place where I'm ready to do that — to test the waters a little bit."

Cameron answered a slew of other questions during the 10-minute video Q&A, including what he is looking for in a significant other.

“Someone that loves others, respects others and is ready to get on an adventure with me at any time and any moment,” he said.

The reality star also named his nose as something he’s self-conscious about because he broke it when he was in 7th grade while tubing.

"My dad told me, once again, if you’re going to be dumb, you’ve got to be tough," he said in the video. "So I never got it fixed. I can barely breathe out of it."