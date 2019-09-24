The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Says Relationship with Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Need to Be Public'

The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron may have starred on the most popular reality TV dating series in the country, but he’s choosing to keep his love life private moving forward.

More than a month after he was first spotted spending time with Gigi Hadid following the finale of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Cameron discussed his relationship status with the famous supermodel in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re just friends,” Cameron, 26, said when asked where he and Hadid, 24, currently stand.

“I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he continued. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

The Florida contractor went on to say that he’s “at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now.”

Cameron was first spotted with Hadid at SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4 in a photo that surfaced on Twitter — after social media users noticed that the two followed each other on Instagram in late July. The pair’s outing came shortly after Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. residence following the After the Final Rose episode aired, when Brown asked him out on a date. Later in August, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

As Hadid walked outside in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, Cameron sweetly consoled her as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

After ET correspondent Lauren Zima, who is dating Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, noted that Cameron attended the international funeral, he said of Hadid, “She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that while they’ve been enjoying getting to know each other, Hadid and Cameron find dating in the spotlight to be a challenge.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Right now, the two are “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” the source said, adding, “They don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”

The source close to Cameron said: “Tyler said they’ve really connected. He’s a really nice guy and Gigi sees that in him. He was glad to be by her side at her grandmother’s funeral — that meant a lot to him.”