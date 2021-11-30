"She's got to sell books, she's got to make headlines," Tyler Cameron said of ex Hannah Brown's revelations about him in her new memoir, God Bless This Mess

Tyler Cameron Reacts to Hannah Brown Being 'Deeply Hurt' by His Rejection: 'I've Got Receipts Too'

Tyler Cameron has some thoughts about his ex Hannah Brown's new book.

In the book, Brown recalled feeling that her relationship with Cameron was on the brink of beginning again when she was "caught off-guard" by photos of him on a date with Gigi Hadid in 2019.

"I felt like I had to be strong and pretend it didn't bother me when it did," Brown, 27, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I was deeply hurt. I said to Tyler, 'I'd date Gigi Hadid too if I could, I get it.' But it was not the way I wish it was handled."

"Pretty much, Boo just put it that, 'Tyler Cameron rejected me,' and the whole world goes, 'Yeah, no s--t,'" Brie summarized on Monday's show. "I think she thought she was going to shock the world and everyone was just like, 'Oh, well, duh.'"

"But I've got a question: she put out a text message," Nikki noted.

"I've got receipts, too," Cameron quipped.

"You know that whole thing — first of all, you're going to see the level of respect we have for each other," Cameron added. "The way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love. We'll see how she talks about me in her book." (Cameron's book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, was released in July 2021.)

Cameron concluded: "I hope she's happy, I hope she's successful. You know, she's writing a book — she's got to sell books, she's got to make headlines. Sell them books!"

Cameron has previously said he has no intention of reading much of Brown's book.

After Brown publicly asked Cameron out during her season of The Bachelorette's After the Final Rose special, the former couple famously spent time together in her Los Angeles home in early August 2019.

Earlier this month, Brown, whose book was released Nov. 23, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about that time with Cameron.

"I was really hoping that we would start dating again," Brown said. "I thought I'd made a mistake. I had feelings for Tyler. And I wanted to make things work."

"We had really intimate conversations about planning trips and things," recalled Brown. "I wanted it to work and to know that everything had happened for a reason. But maybe there was some miscommunication of what that meant."

That miscommunication became clear two days after their night together when photos of Cameron with Hadid, 26, surfaced, sending the Bachelor Nation rumor mill into overdrive.

"I was really caught off-guard," Brown said of that time. "I knew we were not together or openly dating, but just from the conversations we'd had, it was so shocking — and so public."

In the months following, "we didn't talk," said Brown. "I was upset with him."