Tyler Cameron Cops to 'Clashing' with Rachael Kirkconnell: 'Sometimes I Don't Want to Hear It'

Tyler Cameron is shutting down rumors that he's no longer close with Matt James — and James's girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

The Bachelorette alum explained how his relationship with James, 30, has changed after his best friend started a relationship with Kirkconnell, 25, on The Bachelor.

"We all have those friends that they grow up, they start dating their person, they get married, they do their thing and you see him when you see him," Cameron, 29, told Us Weekly of his relationship with former roommate James.

James previously said Cameron had a love-hate relationship with Kirkconnell, and now Cameron has expanded on what exactly that means.

"I was definitely going through my own s---," Cameron explained.

He continued, "We just have our own ways of clashing. I don't like listening to people sometimes. And she's strong and she has a really good opinion on a lot of things. And sometimes I don't want to hear it."

He added, "They're very happy and I think we clash just because we're both passionate people in what we believe in. But we've also learned from each other, so that's good."

matt james and tyler cameron Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Cameron did admit of James and Kirkconnell: "I think they're good for each other. They keep each other happy and keep each other going and that's what's important." He also called Kirkconnell a "really good person" who "always means well."

James chose Kirkconnell as his final woman on The Bachelor, though they had a brief period apart after the show aired in early 2021. Kirkconnell was subject to criticism after past racist actions from her sorority life surfaced — she apologized and denounced the behavior. Kirkconnell and James later reunited and continued their relationship. The pair weren't engaged on the show, and still haven't taken a step toward marriage.