Tyler Cameron, who partnered with HomeGoods for its new digital experience HomeGoods Dream Vibes, and Matt James lived together after they competed on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron Details What He Does — and Doesn't — Miss About Sharing N.Y.C. Apartment with Matt James

Tyler Cameron is opening up about what he does — and doesn't — miss about sharing a New York City apartment with his friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star Matt James.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with HomeGoods for its new digital experience, HomeGoods Dream Vibes, the 29-year-old Bachelorette alum details that he and James, 30, are no longer roommates in Manhattan given that the former Bachelor is in a relationship with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Matt's got a girlfriend now. He's moving on, growing up, doing great things with her, and they're very happy," Cameron tells PEOPLE exclusively. "They're living together down in Miami, and I got a new roommate living with me up there in New York."

"So it's fun, you know?" the reality star and contractor adds. "I got somebody to hang around with, but I'm very happy for them. They're doing their own thing together and they're extremely happy, and I love seeing it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matt James, Tyler Cameron Matt James (left) and Tyler Cameron | Credit: aul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Back in October 2019, Cameron moved into his New York City apartment, which is located within a luxury high-rise building on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Boasting views from the East River to One World Trade Center, the space was an area that Cameron and James called their own after they competed on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette. (The pair initially became close with one another while playing football together at Wake Forest University.)

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Reflecting on his time living with James, Cameron tells PEOPLE, "With Matt, [there was] always something going on, something to do, tons of energy and fun, for sure. We definitely pushed each other in ways ... in fitness, whatever it was mentally, [and had] great conversation."

Still, Cameron playfully teases that there are parts about residing with James that he doesn't miss at all, such as his dirty laundry habits. "He would work out, sweat and then he'd put his clothes over the door, or over the door handle, and it drove me off the walls," he says. "So not having to deal with that anymore is great."

RELATED VIDEO: How is Tyler Cameron Settling in to NYC? Galas, New Apartments, Running the Marathon and More!

Nowadays, Cameron spends most of his time in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, where he recently renovated his home through a partnership with HomeGoods for its new digital experience, where users input their dreams into a prompt and receive new home design ideas.

Noting that he is "the biggest Jupiter advocate in the world," Cameron previously told PEOPLE, "Jupiter is paradise, you know? ... It's just so beautiful ... and a great place to be. All my family's here and my friends are here, and Jupiter is where I feel like the most at home."

In the Sunshine State, Cameron takes part in building and renovating homes, and has "several housing projects" he is working on currently.

When asked about potentially returning to television screens with a home improvement show among the likes of the ones seen on HGTV, Cameron explains he "would love" to one day do something similar. "Maybe one day it's in the cards, but right now, I'm trying to learn the game and get back into it," he says.