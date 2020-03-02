Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron’s Mother Andrea Has Died

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and mom Andrea Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron’s mother Andrea has died, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Bachelorette alumnus’s mother, a Florida realtor, died after being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Us Weekly first reported.

On Thursday afternoon, Tyler, 27, announced that a sudden family emergency involving his mom had caused him to cancel a group run he was hosting with Good Morning America, which he had been excitedly promoting on social media earlier in the day.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote on Twitter, as he asked his followers to keep his family in their thoughts.

“Please pray for my mom and my family,” he added, without going into further detail. GMA‘s Twitter account retweeted Tyler’s announcement of the emergency, writing, “Family first, always! Thinking of you!”

A representative for Tyler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Family first, always! Thinking of you! ❤️ https://t.co/GzxuqWUQQh — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2020

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Asks Fans to ‘Pray’ for His Mom After He Cancels Event Due to Family Emergency

Tyler has often spoken about his love and appreciation for his mother.

Last October, the Barkitecture host shared a photo of the pair as he wrote that he was looking forward to being reunited soon.“Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you,” he captioned the smiling photo. “See you soon.”

Andrea also showed her support for her son by cheering him on as he ran the New York City Marathon the following month.

“So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all. So thankful for all of the support,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a series of images, which included several photos of his mother embracing him.

The model’s father has had serious health problems in the past and almost died before Tyler appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Tyler told PEOPLE in October that his dad’s struggles inspired him to get into running in the first place.

“When my dad got sick, I started getting everybody in my family to go on group runs,” he said. “It started once a week on like a Thursday, and we’d go for 30 minutes and just meet for 30 minutes, and then go do like an hour. We just keep increasing, and I really enjoyed doing it. It was good family time, good time with my friends and we all got better together.”