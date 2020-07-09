Tyler Cameron Says 'Life's Been Tough' Since His Mother's Death: A 'Continuous Beat Down'

Tyler Cameron is reflecting on his "tough" journey since losing his mother, Andrea, in February.

On Wednesday, the Bachelorette alum shared a thoughtful post on Instagram, in which he opened up about his emotional struggles over the past few months and his plans to move forward.

In the photo, which Cameron geotagged as "Lost At Sea," the model is seen swimming by himself amidst an open body of water.

"Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another," the 27-year-old began the caption. "But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful."

Cameron explained that his "life has been dark" since feeling "the coldness of death."

Andrea — a real estate agent in Jupiter, Florida — died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at age 55.

Tyler and Andrea Cameron Tyler Cameron/Instagram

"I ain't been right. Simple as that," he said. "There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more."

The reality star said as he continues to fight, he will "lead with love as I always have."

"I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is," he assured. "Because that smile is love and love is light. "

He continued, "I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love. ❤️❤️❤️"

Several fellow Bachelor Nation members commented on Cameron's post with messages of love.

Colton Underwood replied with emojis, "❤️🤙🏼," while Katie Morton wrote, "This ♥️✨."

Similarly, Kelley Flanagan dropped a praise hands emoji while Dylan Barbour added, "Family ❤️."

In late May, Cameron honored his late mom on what would have been her 56th birthday.

He posted a sweet tribute to Andrea on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of his mom smiling widely as Cameron and his brothers surrounded her.

"Happy birthday momma," Cameron captioned the post. "We miss you ❤️❤️❤️."

Weeks earlier on Mother's Day, Cameron posted a throwback photo of the two snapped as Andrea stood behind her son during what appeared to be a sports event.

"Always had my back," he wrote at the time. "Still do. ❤️❤️❤️."

Cameron first spoke out about his mother's death in March, penning an emotional message about his loss on Instagram.

"Today heaven gained an angel," he wrote, alongside a photo showing himself holding on to his mother’s hand. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."