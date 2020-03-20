Tyler Cameron Jokes He 'Finally Got into' Hannah Brown's Pants in 'Flip the Switch' TikTok Video

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have joined in on the “Flip the Switch” craze!

On Thursday, the Bachelorette exes participated in the viral challenge with a group of friends who have dubbed themselves the “quarantine crew” on TikTok.

In a clip set to Drake‘s “Nonstop,” Brown, 25, can be seen wearing a black tank top and cream pants as she dances in front of a bathroom mirror alongside two women.

Seconds later, after the lyric “I just flipped the switch” plays, the screen goes dark before Cameron, 27, emerges, clad in Brown’s exact outfit. Holding Brown’s iPhone, he dances with his brother and friend Matt James before the video ends.

“BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants #fyp #foryou #coronavirus #fliptheswitch #thequarantinecrew,” the caption alongside the video read.

Cameron reunited with Brown earlier this month in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, after his mom died of a brain aneurysm at the age of 55. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

Over the weekend, Brown traveled back to Florida, where Cameron was seen picking her up at Palm Beach International Airport.

On Tuesday, the two were photographed hitting the beach with friends for a game of volleyball. That same day, they both starred in a TikTok video with the rest of the self-proclaimed “quarantine crew.”

In the video, set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Cameron, his brother and two other friends do a poolside dance together, then jump out of the way to make room for Brown and three other women, who do their own dance.

Earlier on Thursday, Cameron, Brown and their pals hosted an at-home workout on Instagram Live.

The “quarantine” likely refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid large groups (current guidance from the federal government recommends that Americans do not congregate in groups larger than 10).

While it is unknown if Cameron — the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette — has reconciled with Brown romantically, the exes have remained friendly in the months since the show ended.

After getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, Brown broke things off when she found out that he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, during the live After the Final Rose finale last July, she asked Cameron if they “could go for a drink and just hang out.”

A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after that, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid in New York City. He and the supermodel split in the fall after a string of public dates.

Brown went on to win Dancing with the Stars, and previously told PEOPLE that she was focused on herself — not her ex’s dating life.

“I am totally focused on Hannah and with this new chapter in my life,” she told PEOPLE after the DWTS cast reveal.

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” the reality star said on an August episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. “It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward.”

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” Brown added to hosts Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”

“I wish him well,” Brown said in August of the Barkitecture host, speaking to Extra. “And I know that he does the same for me.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.