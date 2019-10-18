Tyler Cameron Jokes About 'Failed Football Career' with Shirtless Photo & Bachelor Nation Stars Love It

Failure looks good on Tyler Cameron.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared a steamy shirtless photo on Instagram Thursday, joking about his “failed football career” — he played tight end at Florida Atlantic University and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens before a shoulder injury derailed his NFL career — and several of his fellow Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t help but ogle at his impressive abs in the comments section.

“This is what a failed football career looks like…” Cameron, 26, wrote in the caption for the photo, which was taken by photographer Natalie Kogan for the Robb Report. In the snap, Cameron stands in front of an outdoor mist machine sporting black pants.

He looks like he’s about to put on — or just finished taking off — a cable-knit sweater.

Of course, Cameron isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation with an athletic past, but his fellow “failed” athletes were impressed with his maintained physique.

“Weird… that’s not what mine looks like. WTF” former Bachelor Colton Underwood commented on the photo.

Underwood, 27, played tight end at Illinois State University, and while he never played a game in the NFL, he spent time on the practice squads of the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders.

Clay Harbor, who recently defended his NFL career after ex Nicole Lopez-Alvar said he “failed” at the professional sport on Instagram, was able to make light of it now. The former New Orleans Saints player commented twice on Cameron’s post, writing, “😂💀,” and “I wish my “failed football career” looked like that 😍.”

Dylan Barbour, who ended Bachelor in Paradise engaged to Hannah Godwin, was left speechless by his pal’s photo. “I’ve honestly got 0 words,” he wrote in a comment.

Tia Booth — who is recently single — also seemed at a loss for words upon seeing the photo. “Oh…” she wrote.

The commentary didn’t stop there, though. Mike Johnson, who was on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette with Cameron, wrote, “Well damn! I want to fail 😝,” and Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison‘s girlfriend Lauren Zima joked, “This looks like a really ineffective shower.”

“A girl sitting next to me right now on a plane just pulled up this picture and screamed,” Bachelorette veteran Connor Saeli added, joking, “almost had make to make an emergency landing.”

Cameron garnered plenty of attention from outside the Bachelor bubble, too.

Houston Texans running back Gregory Howell commented, “Do you even lift bro?🐐😂” and Greg Joseph, a fellow FAU football alum, added, “Wtf I’ve got a failed football career too and I can honestly say I look nothing like that.”

The snap even caught the eye of Andy Cohen, who wrote, “More of this.”

While Cameron’s football days might be behind him, he’s still as athletic as ever. He recently completed the Chicago Marathon and is also set to run the New York City Marathon in November.

Cameron recently told PEOPLE that his new hobby is a far cry from the type of exercise he’s used to.

“So prior to this, I was always running sprints. Football was all about sprinting and lifting heavy weights and getting as strong as you can be,” he explained, saying that when he first set his sights on running marathons, he “had a hard time with running two miles.”

“But just being consistent and persistent with what I was doing, I was able to grow and grow and grow, and it’s amazing if you just stay consistent with something that you’re doing, how much you can improve just repeating it and just staying dedicated to what you’re doing,” he said.

After first being inspired to run as a way to keep his family moving during his dad’s illness, Cameron said now it helps him clear his mind, and loves seeing improvements in his running.

“It keeps you wanting to do more and more and more,” he said. “So it’s been a whole new world I never thought I would enjoy that I truly love and enjoy doing now.”