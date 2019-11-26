Hannah Brown may no longer be in touch with her Bachelorette suitors Tyler Cameron and Dylan Barbour, but the former love rivals are still very much involved in each other’s lives.

Cameron, 26, tagged along on his former co-star’s date on Saturday — joining Barbour, 25, and The Bachelor‘s Hannah Godwin for a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Warrior.

Cameron and Barbour were dressed casually in a striped button-up and black T-shirt respectively, while Godwin, 24, wore a low-plunging red top and jeans.

A source told PEOPLE that the three hung out at their own table, saying that despite Cameron playing the third wheel, Barbour and Godwin were being “very cute with lots of PDA” throughout the night.

The insider added Godwin, who got engaged to Barbour during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, “loved the music and was the first person on the dance floor when David Bowie came on.”

The Bachelorette reunion was the third time in as many days that Cameron was spotted at the venue. The Bachelorette runner-up had also attended the Industry Models party at the newly renovated Sunset Strip lounge and restaurant on Thursday, where a source told PEOPLE he was mingling with guests until 11 p.m.

Clearly a fan of the lounge, which is helmed by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh, as Cameron was also seen entertaining a group of friends on Friday night at the new hot spot.

Earlier this month, Cameron opened up to PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check about his romance with Gigi Hadid, confirming that he and the supermodel have remained friends since they parted ways this fall.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” he said about Hadid, 24, when asked about the best part of their relationship. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

Cameron also touched on one of the reasons behind the split, which he noted was an amicable one.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” he said. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”