Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Happy' for Ex Hannah Brown in Her New Relationship: 'Good Looking Guy'

Tyler Cameron is weighing in on Hannah Brown's new romance.

The former Bachelorette, who rejected Cameron's proposal at the close of her season in 2019, has recently been linked to model Adam Woolard, though Brown herself has not publicly commented on the relationship.

"I haven't met him but seen pictures of him," Cameron, 28, told Entertainment Tonight of Brown's new beau. "Good looking guy, so I'm happy for her."

Last week, Cameron's best friend and current Bachelor lead Matt James confirmed that Brown has a new boyfriend, though he didn't name Woolard.

"Hannah is my girl. I talk to Hannah on a regular basis," he said during an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible."

"He's awesome and she's happy and she deserves to be happy," added James, 29.

Brown, 26, first sparked romance rumors late last month after she and Woolard were spotted holding hands during a walk in Los Angeles. In the photos, the two kept close while strolling down Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, both sporting face masks to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While she has yet to publicly post about Woolard on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the reality star follows the model on Instagram. According to his page, Woolard — who has more than 2,000 followers — also works in "Sales/Pr" for fashion label Greg Lauren and is a meditation and lifestyle coach.

Cameron appeared on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, but she turned down his proposal on the finale and got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt. Brown later called off the engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show.

Despite turning Cameron down, the two remained friends and even spent time together in 2020 amid the pandemic, social distancing with their "Quarantine Crew." Though many speculated that Brown and Cameron were romantically involved while isolating together, the pair squashed the romance rumors in October.

In a YouTube video, titled "What Really Happened," Brown insisted that nothing romantic transpired between her and Cameron in quarantine: "People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed."