Tyler Cameron is defending his methods of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, the Bachelorette star addressed a series of photos that showed him working out shirtless with a mystery woman, which led many to accuse him of breaking social distancing rules.

“I am just like y’all and am taking this seriously,” he tweeted. “There are loved ones that I miss because I can’t see them just like y’all, and even worse people still getting sick.”

“I take these precautions very seriously but you try and keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules you’re trying to set. Not the easiest of tasks,” he added.

The reality star then revealed that the mystery woman he was photographed with is actually a friend of his younger brother Ryan.

“Some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan,” he explained. “I challenged them to some sprints after our workout and we talked for a bit… from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I’d give y’all the context.”

“Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms,” Cameron wrote before concluding his post, “Have a good day,” with several heart emojis.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Cameron has been isolating at his home in Florida with the “Quarantine Crew,” which includes his brother Ryan and his best friend Matt James.

Cameron’s on-off Bachelor Nation love interest Hannah Brown was also a member of the squad until earlier this month when she left Florida to self-isolate in her native Alabama.

Brown and Cameron’s reunion, which was well-documented on social media, kicked off March 14 when he picked her up at the airport. Romance rumors subsequently swelled between the pair. (Cameron was the runner-up on Brown’s season of the Bachelorette last year)

At one point, the two joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their viral TikTok “Flip the Switch” video challenge.

Though Cameron and Brown — who also took a trip to Florida after Cameron’s mother suddenly died of a brain aneurysm in February — have not publicly addressed their relationship status, a source previously told PEOPLE that they will always be close.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need,” said the source. “They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it.”

