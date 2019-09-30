Tyler Cameron Opens Up About the NSFW Scene Bachelorette Producers Left on the Cutting Room Floor

Tyler Cameron is telling all when it comes to his experience on The Bachelorette — erections included.

During an appearance on The Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast, Cameron, 26, joked that his “pants were so tight they just held everything down” when the co-hosts said that Bachelor Ben Higgins previously told them that he got an erection during his time on the ABC reality series.

However, The Bachelorette runner-up admitted that he too dealt with that issue on the show, starting during the trip to Scotland in the fifth episode.

“Things got pretty heavy between me and Hannah,” Cameron said of himself and leading lady Hannah Brown. “We were in a castle. I was able to keep everything under control there. I was proud of myself.”

The second — and more difficult — time Cameron tried to conceal an erection happened two episodes later, when he and the other contestants traveled with Brown, 24, to Latvia.

“I had those tight, way too small pants on,” he recalled. “We were making out and they were like, ‘Alright guys we have to go, we have to go. I was like ‘No.’ And then finally they made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.’ “

And while Cameron opted not to hide his lower region from the cameras, the show did not air it, much to his relief.

Since his time on The Bachelorette ended, Cameron has been linked to Gigi Hadid. He was first spotted with the 24-year-old supermodel at SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4 in a photo that surfaced on Twitter — after social media users noticed that the two followed each other on Instagram in late July.

The pair’s outing came shortly after Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. residence following the After the Final Rose episode aired, when Brown asked him out on a date. Later in August, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

As Hadid walked outside in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, Cameron sweetly consoled her as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

However, Cameron told ET correspondent Lauren Zima, who is dating Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, last week that he and Hadid are “just friends.”

“I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he continued. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that while they’ve been enjoying getting to know each other, Hadid and Cameron find dating in the spotlight to be a challenge.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”