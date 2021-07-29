Tyler Cameron Hopes to Be a Husband — and a Dad! — Someday: 'That's the Dream to Me'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I want to do things that are going to put me in a position to have the freedom to be around my kids as much as I can," said the former Bachelorette contestant

Tyler Cameron has some big, big plans for his future.

While promoting his new book during a 92Y panel on Wednesday titled You Deserve Better: Tyler Cameron in Conversation with Matt James, Cameron said that what keeps him grounded in life are the things he hopes to accomplish down the road.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"At the end of the day, I just want to be a dad. I want to be a husband. I want to be a father," said the former Bachelorette contestant, 28. "You know, like, those are the things I want to do and everything I do now is to try and make that happen. My dream is to pull up to the basketball court [and have] like five [of] my little s---s running around. Like, that's the dream to me."

"I can go chase the light and all that, but I want to do things that are going to put me in a position to do those things and have the freedoms to be around my kids as much as I can, you know," he continued. "So everything I do now is for that."

tyler cameron Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Asked what his five-year plan is, Cameron said he hopes to still be on TV and working on his construction company. And by that point, he also hopes to be settled down.

"[In] 5 [to] 10 years, hopefully I'm married and close to starting a family," he said. "Like I said, that's my number one goal. And I'm happy. I'm either in New York or by the water on the East Coast for life. Y'all can have the West Coast, but I'm an East Coaster forever — South Florida, New York, whatever it is."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

The reality star is currently dating model Camila Kendra. During Wednesday's panel, he said their relationship was "God's timing."

Camila Kendra and Tyler Cameron Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Florida native also shared what he loves most about his relationship with Kendra. "We have the most fun. We can dance, we can do whatever," he said. "It can be a Friday night but we're like, 'You know what? Let's just chill right here and dance all night.' We've done it, we've had a blast. We make the little things fun, which is important."

Cameron said he does his best to make Kendra feel special by trying to "find ways to show her I love her, whether it's telling her [I love her], whether it's a romantic gesture, whether it's going out of my way to come see her or surprise her."