Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at the age of 55

Tyler Cameron Honors Late Mother on First Mother's Day After Her Death: She 'Always Had My Back'

Mother's Day was bittersweet for Tyler Cameron.

The holiday marked the first for the Bachelorette alum without his mom, Andrea, who died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at the age of 55.

Cameron, 27, honored his mom on Instagram Sunday, sharing a throwback photo of the two snapped as Andrea stood behind her son during what appeared to be a sports event.

"Always had my back," he wrote. "Still do. ❤️❤️❤️."

Later, on Instagram Stories, Cameron filmed a touching tribute to his mother, sending a candle lantern into the night sky.

The reality star also posted a pic of his mom with his rescue dog, Harley, on the Instagram account he runs for the pooch.

"Last pic taken with mama ❤️," he wrote.

Back in late April, Cameron opened up about how his life has changed since his mother's death in a conversation with Venus Williams on Instagram Live.

When talking about his biggest motivation, Cameron told Williams "my little brothers and my dad" were his.

"I just lost my mom not too long ago, so now my motivation is to take care of my brothers and make sure they're good," Cameron said, adding that as the oldest sibling, he feels an obligation to take care of his family.

"I'm grateful to be in the position that I am to do that now," Cameron said.

Cameron first spoke out about his mother's death in March, penning an emotional message about his loss on Instagram.

"Today heaven gained an angel," he wrote, alongside a photo showing himself holding on to his mother’s hand. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."

He went on to encourage his followers to "tell those you love that you love them."

"Thank you for all your love and support," he said.

Last October, Cameron shared a photo of himself and his mother as he wrote that he was looking forward to being reunited soon. “Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you,” he captioned the smiling photo. “See you soon.”

Andrea, a Florida realtor, also showed her support for her son by cheering him on as he ran the New York City Marathon the following month.

“So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all. So thankful for all of the support,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a series of images, which included several photos of his mother embracing him.

Since Andrea's death, Cameron and his family have started a charity in her honor. Over 200 people have contributed more than $15,500 towards the GoFundMe’s $20,000 goal.

Cameron also explained that his mother gave "the ultimate gift when she passed away," donating her organs to those in need.

"Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give," Cameron wrote on Instagram. "She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity."

"In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get," he added. "What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else."