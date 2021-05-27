Tyler Cameron Shares Touching Message to Late Mother on Her Birthday: 'My Angel'

Tyler Cameron is sending love to his late mother on what would have been her 57th birthday.

Alongside two photos of the pair at the E! People's Choice Awards in 2019, Cameron shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to his mom on her special day. "Happy birthday to my angel," the reality star, 28, captioned the post. "You always have my back. Grateful I got to share these moments with you."

A few fellow Bachelor franchise stars left supportive comments, including Cassie Randolph and Mike Johnson, who posted the praying hands emoji.

"I loved getting to meet her. She was such a sweet soul and so fun to chat with," Randolph wrote.

Cameron's mom, Andrea Hermann Cameron, died at age 55 in February 2020 from a brain aneurysm. The former Bachelorette contestant shared the news on Instagram at the time.

"Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly," he wrote. "She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."

"While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support," he added.

Tyler Cameron mother Andrea Tyler and Andrea Cameron | Credit: Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Last July, Cameron reflected on his journey to overcome the challenges that had been hurled his way. "Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself swimming at sea.

"My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death. I ain't been right. Simple as that. There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I'm going to lead with love as I always have," he continued.