Tyler Cameron Says He Has 'a Lot of Respect for' Ex Gigi Hadid: 'It Wasn't a Bad Breakup'

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s romance may have come to an end, but he has nothing but respect for his ex.

Speaking with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Monday, the former Bachelorette runner-up confirmed that he and the supermodel have remained friends since they parted ways this fall.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron, 26, said about Hadid, 24, when asked about the best part of their relationship. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

Cameron also touched on one of the reasons behind their split, which he noted was amicable.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” said Cameron. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

Although the pair is no longer an item, Cameron assured that he and Hadid are still friendly when they run into one another.

“We’re just friends,” he said.

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in late July, when astute social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

They were spotted together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later in August, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things really heated up between the pair when Hadid brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Cameron “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer. Cameron even sweetly consoled Hadid, as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

Asked about their relationship not long thereafter, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

But the funeral was also the last time Cameron and Hadid, who never confirmed their relationship, were seen in public together.

While his romance with Hadid was short-lived, Cameron said that he is continuing to learn “so much” about himself daily.

“I’m still learning so much about myself every day. Being in this light is totally different, so I’m still learning,” he told Reality Check on Monday.

And looking to the future, Cameron said that he would again be “open” to dating someone who is in the public eye.

“I’m open to dating anybody, public eye or not,” admitted Cameron, who added, “just in the right time.”